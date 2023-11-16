Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Shares Down 9.1%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 292,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 534,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

