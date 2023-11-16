Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Up 6.1%

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 808.50 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 808.50 ($9.93). Approximately 843,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 783,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762 ($9.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 795.17 ($9.77).

Vistry Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 806.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 768.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

In related news, insider Helen Owers purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £9,050 ($11,113.84). In other Vistry Group news, insider Paul Whetsell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £34,150 ($41,937.86). Also, insider Helen Owers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,113.84). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,018 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,526. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

