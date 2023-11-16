WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

WaFd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WaFd has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WaFd to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

WaFd Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 210,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,844. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that WaFd will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WaFd by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in WaFd by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

