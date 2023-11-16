Wanchain Price Tops $0.21 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.82 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,319,855 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

