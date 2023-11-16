Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 435 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,626 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,938,000 after purchasing an additional 784,010 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

KWEB stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,689,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,043. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

