Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Down 3.9 %

KR traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,272. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

