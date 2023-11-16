Wealth Quarterback LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.87. 1,605,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

