Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 139,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chubb by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.20. 486,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,134. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

