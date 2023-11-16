Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.42. 669,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,370. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

