Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $3,446,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $428.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $434.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.