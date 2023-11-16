Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 131,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 579,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Webuy Global Trading Up 20.2 %

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

