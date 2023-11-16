Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Western Capital Resources Price Performance

Shares of Western Capital Resources stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Western Capital Resources has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

