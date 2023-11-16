Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
Shares of Western Capital Resources stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Western Capital Resources has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.
Western Capital Resources Company Profile
