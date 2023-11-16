Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$142,050.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,050.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

WCP stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.52. 2,633,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,001. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.3262317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

