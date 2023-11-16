Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 30.6%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 112,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 22,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

