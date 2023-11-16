Windle Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Windle Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,306,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,690. The company has a market capitalization of $305.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.49 and a 200-day moving average of $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.