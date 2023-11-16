WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Senior Officer Guy Templeton Sells 1,871 Shares

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66.

Shares of WSP traded down C$5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$187.69. 76,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,507. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$188.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.72. WSP Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$152.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$205.50.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

