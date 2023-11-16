XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. XPEL makes up about 1.3% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of XPEL worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 235.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $3,011,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 26,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPEL

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares in the company, valued at $84,968,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.