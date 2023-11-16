Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $196,488.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $196,488.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Z stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,178. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.