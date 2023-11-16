Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $143,346.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.