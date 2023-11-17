2,392 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

DIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.40. 5,426,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,244,675. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

