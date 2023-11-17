424 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.57. 993,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,012. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $553.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.12.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

