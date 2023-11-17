8,160 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $127,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $176.08. 270,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,219. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

