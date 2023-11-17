AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,532. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.