Advisor OS LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

