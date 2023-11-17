Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $11.04 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 61.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 1,118,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,442. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

