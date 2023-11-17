Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,776,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 8,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 253,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $78.35. 25,558,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,323,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

