Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $125.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 16,738,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,282,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 73,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.