Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 53,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 158,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

