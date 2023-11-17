Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. 693,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,202. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

