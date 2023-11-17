Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,098,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $143,150,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 18,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 49,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,679,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,238,961. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

