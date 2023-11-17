Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.59

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.59 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.52). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 272,368 shares changing hands.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £130.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.80.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

