American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,748 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $73,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $199.62. 392,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.82. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.