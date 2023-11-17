Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 49940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USA shares. Stifel Canada downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$63.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

