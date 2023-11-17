Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after acquiring an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

