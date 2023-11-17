Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Codexis (CDXS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS):

11/7/2023 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2023 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2023 – Codexis had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2023 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2023 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2023 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2023 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 97,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,523. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 153.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Codexis by 156.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 561,789 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.