ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.85

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $15.47. ARC Resources shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 23,045 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AETUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 28.52%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

