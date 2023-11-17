Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.66

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.66 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.11). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 18,945 shares.

Arcontech Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. Arcontech Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

