Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,274 shares during the quarter. Argo Group International makes up about 2.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.53% of Argo Group International worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Argo Group International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ARGO remained flat at $29.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

