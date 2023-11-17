Ascential (LON:ASCL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $222.99

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.99 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 279.20 ($3.43). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 277.60 ($3.41), with a volume of 3,192,442 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.50) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ascential

Ascential Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Ascential

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,636.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.49.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £216,034.80 ($265,301.24). Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ascential

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.