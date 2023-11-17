Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.79

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.79 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 48.44 ($0.59). Assura shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 6,800,715 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.64) to GBX 53 ($0.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Assura in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 59.75 ($0.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Assura’s payout ratio is -7,500.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £324.90 ($398.99). Insiders bought 1,409 shares of company stock valued at $62,652 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

