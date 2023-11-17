Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Atkore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,659. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.