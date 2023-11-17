Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $18.00- EPS.

Atkore Trading Down 6.8 %

ATKR traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.99. 324,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,789. Atkore has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter worth about $217,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.