Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,604 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% in the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 517,944 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

AVAH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,270. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

