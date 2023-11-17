AXS Investments LLC Buys 320 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $450.52. 310,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

