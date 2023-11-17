AXS Investments LLC Has $4 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $556.26. The company had a trading volume of 394,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,020. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.94 and a fifty-two week high of $567.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.81 and its 200 day moving average is $487.44.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

