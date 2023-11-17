AXS Investments LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,082 shares of company stock worth $56,635,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $334.01. 6,403,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,238,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $338.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $858.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

