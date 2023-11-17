Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s 9th Largest Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,981,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,859,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

