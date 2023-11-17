Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,356 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CSX were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.