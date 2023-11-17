Bank of Hawaii Sells 815 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1 %

WY stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

