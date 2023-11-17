Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4024 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
OTCMKTS BPHLY traded up C$0.90 on Friday, hitting C$37.90. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of C$30.89 and a twelve month high of C$43.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.63.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
